Why young persons dominate Zamfara 9th assembly- Member elect

A member-elect representing Bungudu West in Zamfara State House of Assembly on the platform of People Democratic Party, Alhaji Nasiru Bello Lawal, said young persons dominated the 9th Assembly in the state because of the zeal of the youths to positively change the state for the better.

Speaking to Caliphate Trust, Lawal said many of the members-elect were still single and in their thirties.

He said he hoped to see a good legislature- executive relationship and advised the next leadership of the assembly to focus on creating a synergy between the executive and legislature to achieve the desired objectives.

“If I happened to be one of the leaders of the assembly I will make sure we put our heads together. We will also make sure that we make effective laws that will deal with the menace of insecurity. As an activist I spent significant part of my youthful years advocating for good governance,” he said.

He said the youths in the state have the zeal and courage to make things go well and ensure good governance in the state adding that it was the reason they aspired for various positions in the state.

“The position of the state on the national stage is unacceptable. Things must change for the better. As a lawyer I want to see a society where law and order prevail. This can be achieved through good representation,” he added.

He said the house would join hands with the with the executive to help curb the menace of killings, kidnappings and other crimes in the state adding that confrontation with executive is not always the best but ensuring things are being done in the right way and at the right time.

