Why you must watch Wutar Kara

‘Wutar Kara’, a Hausa word for ‘wild fire’ is a film that depicts conflicts surrounding polygamous family settings common in many sub-Saharan African cultures.

This conflict often gets to crescendo when the head of the family dies and his wealth were to be shared equally among his offspring for inheritance.

‘Wutar Kara’ is no doubt one of the best comic movies ever produced in Kannywood from the stock of Maishadda Global Resource Nigerian Limited

The multi-million naira film which premiered in the cinema 4th October has gotten wide acceptance among many Hausa movie enthusiasts even as they await its final release to the market.

Wutar Kara is a must-watch film base on the following:

Theme: The story line of the movie was woven around one of the most contentious issues in the polygamous family setting not only among the Hausa people but among many cultures across the sub-Saharan Africa. Issue of inheritance has over centuries immemorial been a contentious subjects, and it has led to the division of many families.

Casts: The film is blessed with many talented characters and big-wigs in the Kannywood industry which fans always want to watch. Among the characters are the christened king of Kannywood, Ali Nuhu, Sadiq Sani Sadiq, Alhassan Kwalle, Abba Almustapha S.K. Na’Allah and Maryam Yahaya among others. The film was directed by Yaseen Auwal and produced by Bashir Maishadda.

Background Music: The film is grilled with some soft romantic music that would keep the viewer glued to the screen. ‘Bazan rayu in banda ke ba’ composed by Umar M. Sharif has added an indelible mark to the film.

Visual and sound quality: Wutar Kara is very exceptional among list of the latest films released by Maishadda Global Resource. Its visual and sound quality is a testament to the fact that the movie industry has fully gone digital, using modern state of the art equipment. The film was shot in various locations within and outside the state adding a captivating flavor that keeps viewer till the end of the film.

Wutar Kara trailer is currently making waves across popular sites, particularly YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The clip of astounding look of the characters is mesmerizing and captivating.

At first glance, Wutar Kara trailer would capture your mind because of its dramatic outlook.

