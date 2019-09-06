Why xenophobic attacks in South Africa maybe be endless

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent Islamic scholar and former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos, Dr. AbdulHakeem Abdullateef said the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa may be endless because even if the South Africans succeeded in chasing out foreigners, they would still fight themselves along ethnic and tribal lines.

He said ethnicity, tribalism and discrimination on the basis of religious beliefs is a crime and should be avoided in all ramifications.

Abdullateef while delivering his Juma’at sermon at the Lagos Secretariat Central Mosque Alausa said what is paramount is humanity in every individual, noting that human beings were created to compliment one another.

He said the situation in South Africa is very unfortunate and advised that Nigeria must also guide against it by shunning ethnicity and tribalism.

“In Nigeria we sing the songs of war every day. We talk about divisions every day. What is happening in South Africa will be endless. What do I mean? If they succeed in driving out every foreigner, then they will begin ethnicity at the local level because it is a monster,” Abdullateef said.

He stressed that human beings were created to help one another and not to fight on the basis of ethnicity. He said no tribe is more important than the other.

Abdullateef said: “Let us understand that we have all been created by Allah from one man, Adam (Peace Be Upon Him). He created us from Adam and he said, “I created you as males and females and made you into nations and tribes so that you are able to identify yourselves. The most honourable in the sight of Allah is the most pious”.

“Allah wants us to unite. Remember the humanity in you, not the name of your country, not the tribe you represent. Ethnicity is a crime against humanity. You will see people who will tell you I don’t want to relate have anything to do with these people of this region.

“They will say, ‘I don’t want to relate with Muslims’ but in your development, Muslims have played a major role one way or the other. Muslims must recognize that Christians have played a major role. If you trace your story from depths, you will see the handshake between you and the Christian community.”

