Why we’re training Enugu Neighbourhood Watch Groups – Deputy Commander

ADVERTISEMENT

The special intensive training of Neighbourhood Watch Groups by the police and other security agencies in Enugu State was aimed at keeping them abreast with modern policing techniques, thereby making them more result-oriented, the Deputy Commander, Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch, Mr. Ernest Ifeme has said.

Ifeme, who spoke to reporters during the exercise, which commenced at Oji River LGA Secretariat, said the intensive training would last seven days, adding that it was at the instance of the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training, Ifeme said, was for the 400 selected from the 20 wards of Oji River Council Area.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said: “We are undergoing a seven-day training here to equip us with updated skills on how to function effectively in protecting lives and property of our respective communities, in partnership with the police and other security agencies.

“The police, SSS and Civil Defence officers are here and we hear that the army will be here, as well, on a later date. This training phase covers all the 20 wards in Oji River LGA, with 20 neighbourhood men drawn from each ward, totaling 400.”

Also, the Deputy Transport Officer (DTO) in charge of Oji River, DSP Okonkwo, told newsmen that the training was to inculcate in the trainees modern security skills and practices to enable them perform their duties effectively and efficiently.

Okonkwo, who lauded the state government for the initiative, however, added that the programme would enable the neighbourhood men to “function like we do,” stressing that it will as well help to boost the quality of policing activities in Oji River LGA and its environs.

The DTO described the progress of the training as appreciable.

“From what I have observed so far, the result would be fantastic. I think the greatest advantage of this exercise is that it would improve synergy between the police and the neighbourhood watch.

“We cannot be everywhere. These men have been of immense assistance to us. Without them, I do not think that the level of security in this area would be up to the present standard. They have been working hand-in-hand with us to improve security and with programmes like this, the security standard in this state will continue to get better.”

One of the trainers, Inspector Cyril Awah, explained that the exercise was at general drills stage to be followed by the lecture phase, adding that several resource persons have been assembled to take the trainees through that stage.

“The men are coping appreciably; they are very happy about the training and they are complying impressively. They are in good form and have exhibited significant potentials as we are certain that this exercise will yield expected results,” Awah said.

For retired DSC of Customs, Emeka Sam Anyalaba, the initiative is commendable and should be copied by the rest of governors in the southeast zone.

Anyalabu, who is the Coordinator of Neighbourhood Watch in Oji River South, said that through such measure, security challenges would be fully contained in the entire zone.

SouthEast Trust recalls that Governor Ugwuanyi recently acquired 360 security vehicles, to boost the capacity of security agencies in the state in handling security challenges.

The governor explained that the vehicles were fully equipped with modern security gadgets.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App