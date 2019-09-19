Why we’re reviving old people in 10 Enugu communities – NGOs

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried by the “alarming rate” of elders’ abuse in Nigeria’s remote communities over the past decades, especially in rural areas where they are said to be grossly neglected, two groups – Centre for Gender Economics (CGE Africa) and Dew-Drop Foundation (DDF) – are advocating for the wellbeing of old people, thereby ending their neglect.

The CGE Africa and the DDF said that they have selected 10 rural communities in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State to conduct extensive Voice project research entitled , “Minimize Elderly Persons’ Abuse in Communities,” in order to change people’s bad attitude and behaviors which constitute abuse of old people.

Making their various presentations at a one-day media workshop in Enugu , the Executive Directors of CGE Africa and DDF, Mrs. Uche Idoko and Mrs. Agatha Nnaji, respectively, bemoaned the fact that the condition of most old people, especially in Nigeria’s rural communities is quite pitiable.

They said there was the need for something urgent and positive to be done to change the ugly trend.

“How do we pay due attention to our old people in the communities?… How can we visit them, chat with them, ask them questions about their welfare or health. All of us abuse old people in one way or the other. We’re all guilty of the offence.”

Idoko said that the project communities include Ndiagu Owo, Ogonoeji, Agbugo, Ogbeke, Oriagu Agbani, Akwuke Awkunanaw, Akpuoga, Umuode, Amechi Idodo, Isigwe Ugbawka and Isienu Nkerefi – all in Nkanu East LGA.

DDF and CGE Africa said that the Voice Project would draw public attention to the high rate of elders’ abuse in Nigeria’s communities, focusing especially on building the voice of the elderly to influence policies that would bring out sustainable care for all elderly persons in the state.

The pro-aged people groups also said that the Voice project “is an initiative funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and executed by a consortium between Oxfam Novib and Hivos” .

On her part, Mrs. Nnaji said the purpose of the workshop was aimed at facilitating increased and informed media coverage of the intricacies of elders’ abuse and in particular, the application of the United Nations Principles for Older Persons Adopted by General Assembly resolution 46/91 of 16 December 1991.

She explained that elder abuse could occur in several ways such as financial, physical, psychological and sexual, noting that the problem might also be the result of intentional or unintentional neglect.

She said the groups would partner with traditional rulers, religious leaders, legislators, and other relevant stakeholders in the affected areas to facilitate their research study which would eventually lead to addressing the problem, thereby giving old people in the areas a sense of belonging.

