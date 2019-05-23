Why we’re investing N25bn in Smart Lagos – MainOne CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, has said the company is committing N25billion to build a Digital Lagos and help citizens across the state realize the benefits of broadband connectivity for sustainable economic growth, modernized education and healthcare.

Addressing newsmen at the launch of its “Digital Lagos: Broadband for All” campaign in Lagos, she said the initiative will enable the digital transformation of Lagos state through deployment of ubiquitous broadband infrastructure across the state.

Ms. Opeke noted that MainOne’s ambitions for Lagos was inspired by the vision of Lagos Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who noted recently that “Technology will improve the rule of law, education, ease of doing business and government processes of Lagos.”

She added that the company was keen to collaborate with the Lagos State and all other relevant stakeholders to improved quality of life of all residents in the state.

“MainOne is pleased to have the opportunity to present its plan for Digital Lagos, a proven path to ubiquitous broadband connectivity. This plan will involve the investment by MainOne of over N25 billion over the next 2-3 years to develop critical fibre optic infrastructure to enable broadband services across Lagos state,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Judah Levine, the CEO of HIP Consult, a Washington DC-based independent consulting firm, who works with MainOne in developing the implementation plan for the Digital Lagos, said the project would transform the whole Lagos state into a digital economy as MainOne intends to connect every local governments in the state on the broadband network.

He said research conducted by his firm shows that once completed, the MainOne planned network would bring 94 percent of known health centres and 97 percent of known schools together on the fibre infrastructure as well as enable the state’s mega city infrastructure while paving way for a digital future.

