Why we’re immortalising Aku, Adasu -Convener

A Convener of Aku Adasu Award of Excellence in Leadership Initiative, Fr. Michael Melladu, on Thursday disclosed that his organisation decided to immortalise two former Governors of Benue State for their formidable contribution in building the state at its formation.

Melladu at a news briefing in Makurdi in company of members of the initiative’s Board of Trustees, explained that, going by the history of Benue state, the duo of the late Governors; Aper Aku and Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu’s administrations remained outstanding and fresh in the hearts of the people.

“Statistics are very clear to the effect that they (Aku and Adasu) laid a formidable foundation with the intention of building an enviable state that all citizens of Benue could be proud of. Unfortunately, the two administration were both truncated by the military,” he said.

He added that the organisation was motivated to immortalise the deceased following its renew burning desire to build a new Benue which foundation was already laid by the two great leaders whose performances had become a measuring yard sticks for those after them.

Melladu also said that by perpetuating the memory of the two deceased leaders, those presently in positions of leadership in the state would put in their best so as to be remembered by future generation.

