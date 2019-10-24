‘Why we’re holding budget defence behind closed doors’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that some budget defences are being held behind closed doors by some committees due to security implications.

He disclosed this while addressing journalist Wednesday when he visited the various committees during their 2020 budget defence with Ministries Departments and Agencies.

He said some committees chose to hold their budget defence behind closed door due to reasons related to security or in the country’s interest.

“Budget process is an open thing. It is transparent, there is accountability; but if there are one or two areas where the committees had closed door meeting or private meetings, there might be implications. It might be security implications, I have not got that brief. It could be security implication, it could be things that are necessary for the cohesion of the process itself and for the country,”he said.

The speaker said the House was trying to meet the October 29 budget defence deadline without jettisoning the thoroughness of the process.

