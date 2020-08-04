Why we’re committed to decongestion of custodial centres – NBA chair

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada, FCT, Barr. Isah Abubakar Aliyu, has pledged the commitment of the branch to the decongestion of custodial centres in the area.

Speaking in a recent interview, Aliyu said the branch, which comprises Abaji, Kwali and Kuje, would partner with the police and other human rights stakeholders towards providing justice to inmates and decongesting the court.

“Human right is the major issue, and as associates we shouldn’t be concerned about what we can do for our members only but we should also be concerned about corporate social responsibility.

“And it is my belief that the human rights committee of the branch should be the one that should focus more on ensuring that the right of people living in Gwagwalada, and the entire Abuja south, are protected,” he said.

On the welfare of members of this branch, Aliyu pledged to come up with programmes that would enhance the welfare of NBA members though an insurance policy that would cater for the health of members.

“And outside that, it is only natural that every financial member of the association shall know that this NBA is there for him or her. And we will continue to come up with policies and programmes that will not only benefit the members in terms of the physical things, but also the non-physical things as we intend that in the nearest future we have a committee that will review the current legal education,” he said.

