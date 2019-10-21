Why we’re breaking monopoly in broadcasting – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government is determined to end all forms of monopoly in broadcasting because it is detrimental to the actualization of the immense potential in the industry.

The minister stated this yesterday at a meeting with online publishers in Lagos.

He recalled that he, on October 10, had inaugurated the National Broadcasting Commission Reform Implementation Committee to, among others, implement reforms to end monopoly in the sector.

“A situation where a few people corner a chunk of the industry to the detriment of others, especially our teeming and talented youths, is totally unacceptable and untenable.

“Monopolies stunt growth, kill talents and discourage creativity.

“The clearest example of the creative energy that can be unleashed when monopoly is totally broken can be seen in the telecommunications industry.

The minister added: “Of course, the broadcast industry has also been liberalised. But any vestige of monopoly is antithetical to the liberalisation of the broadcast industry and must be dismantled.

“In the case of Nigeria, it’s the monopoly of content that breeds anti-competition practices.

“You cannot use your financial or whatever power to corner and hold on tight to a chunk of the market, preventing others from having access.

“Such monopolies are crumbling everywhere in the world and Nigeria cannot be left out,” he said. (NAN)

