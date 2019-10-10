Why we’ll continue to work with Algeria – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that both Nigeria and Algeria have no option than to cooperate with each other since God has endowed the two countries with natural resources, particularly gas and petroleum.

President Buhari spoke while receiving the Algerian Ambassador, His Excellency, Belkacem Smaili, in a farewell audience at the State House, Abuja.

The president, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said he looked forward to the establishment of gas pipelines, trans-Atlantic road, and fibre optic between the two countries.

President Buhari, who prayed for successful elections billed for December, this year in Algeria, said the outgoing Ambassador was already “an authority on Nigeria,” having spent over six years here, and witnessed two administrations.

Ambassador Smaili described Nigeria as “home,” and wished “prosperity and wellbeing for Nigerians,” as they go into the Next Level.

He said he also looked forward to a more robust relationship between Algeria and Nigeria.

