Why we won’t decontaminate train wagons, coaches now – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said it will not be decontaminating its wagons and coaches for now.

The Managing Director of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this on Sunday while speaking on plans of the corporation to disinfect its facilities as a result of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

He said the fumigation of wagons and coaches would be done when the corporation is set to resume operation.

Okhiria however, disclosed that the NRC had commenced the decontamination of railway facilities, office premises, workshops, station building and residences within the Railway Compound in Lagos.

He said the management has committed resources to the fumigation exercise as a proactive step and intervention to prevent exposure to coronavirus.

The NRC said the quick intervention was due to the fact that Lagos State is the worst hit by COVID-19.

Okhiria, who spoke through the Director of Operations, Mr. Niyi Alli, said the corporation engaged services of environmental health professionals in collaboration with the Environmental Health Department of the Lagos Mainland Local Government in driving the process of active and targeted decontamination.

“This process is at the instance of the NRC Management and commitment backed by resources to facilitate the logistics, manpower, potent decontaminants and the entire project delivery,” Okhiria said.

The process commenced on Saturday and it will continue till every place mapped up was covered.

Apart from quarters in Ebute Metta, the disinfection effort will cover quarters at Tejuosho, Rotimi, Mushin, Ikeja and Apapa.

Other districts and Abuja will follow after Headquarters and Lagos District offices and quarters, the NRC said.

“The NRC Management will continue to play her role as a responsible and proactive organization committed to Public Safety especially during this critical pandemic

period in the life of our nation and of the world at large.

“NRC wishes every member of staff and other stakeholders within the Railway facilities safe stay at home,” the MD said.

