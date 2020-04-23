COVID-19: ‘Why we suspended testing for 2 days in Kano’

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedding more light on why the testing centre in Kano was closed, Prof. Sadiq said, “It is part of the routine maintenance. According to the guidelines of our operation, a centre of this kind must undergo routine fumigation after being used for sometimes,” he said.

Sadiq also said contrary to media reports, the centre had never run out of test kits.

“We have our test kits stocked in our store. I wonder why some people wanted to cause confusion,” he said.

Also speaking, Deputy Director, Medical Laboratory service in-charge of the NCDC/AKTH COVID-19 Centre, Nasiru Magaji, said the centre would be reopened tomorrow.

He, however, said the laboratory would not be put to use immediately after the fumigation, saying, “We’ve fumigated the lab and fumigation takes minimum of 48 hours before it will be put to use. We will only reopen the lab after the 48 hours”.

The centre was established on April 11, 2020 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to cover the entire northwest region.

Speaking to Daily Trust on the development, Malam Abubakar Auwal described the development as unfortunate, noting that “this is a serious issue because it poses danger to people. A state like Kano should have as many test centres as possible. It’s quite unfortunate.

“We’re in a critical situation, as the state is recording over 70 cases. How can a centre that is serving the entire Northern Nigeria be closed for 48 hours?”

“The federal government should immediately establish more test centers in Kano to curtail rapid spread of the disease.”

Another resident, Shehu Muhammad said Kano state and the federal government should harness resources and work in unity and provide additional test centers in Kano.

“If Lagos state can have over 20 test centers, I see no reason why Kano will not have 20 or more test centers. In terms of population, Kano is ahead of Lagos.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App