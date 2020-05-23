Why we performed Eid prayer today — Sokoto Shi’ite Leader

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the Shi’a group that performed Eid-ul-fitr prayer today in Mabera, Zamfara state, Sidi Manniru has explained that the group confirmed sight of crescent of the month of Shawwal before performing prayers.

In an interview with Daily Trust correspondent, Sidi Manniru stated that based on their established procedures of sighting the crescent, some of their members reported from Yabo, Illela and Dukkuma town of Isa local government of the state.

When asked whether the group had communicated the sight of the moon to the Sultan who chairs Islamic affairs in the country, the group leader said “Over 20 years, we have been following our own procedure of sighting the crescent which is not only for Ramadan but also for other Islamic months as advised by our leader Shiekh Ibrahim Zakzaky in order to avoid the crisis usually experienced at the end of Ramadan”.

Pictures of the Eid prayer performed by the members of the group surfaced over social media platforms generating reaction from various ends.

Manniru added that “We have members all over the country and we communicated this development to them”

He said the prayer does not in any way signify revolt against other authorities becuase they also abide by government directives on closure of places of worship to stem the spread of COVID-19.

