Why we must stop sugar importation – Dev’t council

ADVERTISEMENT

…says local demand on constant rise

For every cube of sugar imported into Nigeria, the importer is bringing poverty, unemployment and insecurity among others into the country, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Sugar Development Council, Dr. Latif Busari, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Busari in his paper, ‘The Sugar Economy’, at the Daily Trust conference said Nigeria has potential of becoming a net exporter of sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also pointed out that Nigeria’s sugar consumption has been on the increase since independence with an annual average growth rate of eight percent, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS, 2005).

“Only about five percent of the national demand for the commodity is produced locally while the balance is imported with a huge foreign exchange on an annual basis.

“This is in spite of the fact that Nigeria has large potential, in terms of abundant land, water and human resources to produce sugar, to not only satisfy her local requirements but also for export to earn foreign exchange. What a paradox?

“For every cube of sugar imported into the country, one is bringing poverty, unemployment, insecurity etc. The need therefore, arises to check the unprecedented dependence on importation of sugar,” he stressed.

Some of the reasons for the increase in demand for sugar, he said, may be attributed to growth in population, increase in per capital income, urbanization, change in taste and increased industrial usage of the commodity.

Sugar, according to him, is a strategic commodity that is essential in the daily life of any nation; owing to the fact that it is consumed as a food item and it is used as an industrial raw material in virtually all food, beverage and pharmaceuticals.

He stressed the need to check the unprecedented dependence on importation of sugar because of the strategic importance of the commodity and the urgent need to conserve the hard-earned but much expended foreign exchange, coupled with the realisation of the fact that Nigeria has potential of becoming a net exporter of sugar.

Sugar, he also said, is among the three most important commodities in enhancing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and growth of the nation’s economy and development; noting that the contribution of a well-developed sugar industry cannot be over-emphasized in terms of employment generation, wealth creation, food sufficiency, rural development and poverty alleviation.

Busari stated that all hands must be on deck to support the implementation of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), the strategic road-map that will facilitate the achievement of national self-sufficiency in sugar and its value chain to the economic well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Some of the challenges of the sugar industry and implementation of the NSMP, according to him, include problem of access to land/communal agitations which, he said, had stalled many projects which would have raised the profile of projects under the NSMP.

Others are lack of inter-agency cooperation/incentives, which has continued to impede progress in the implementation of the NSMP; persistent flooding of sugar estates and smuggling/faking of local sugar brands among others.

“Smuggling of granulated sugar and faking of local brands, particularly in the North-West Zone, have been a major menace. Council has engaged relevant agencies to address this.

“The major operators (DSR, BUA and GSC) have initiated measures with Nigeria Customs, SON and NAFDAC to stem the tide. Smuggling of packaged sugar, especially the St Louis brand, still persists,” he said.

The two-day conference and exhibition that brought together experts and stakeholders from different states of the country had ‘Re-Positioning Rice, Sugar and Dairy Production for Optimal Yield’ as theme.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App