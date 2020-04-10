Why we lifted ban on Jumma’at prayers, church services in Katsina — Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State says the reason behind the lifting of the suspension on jummat prayers and church services across the state was informed by reports reaching government on planned protests by people on the matter.

Speaking in Katsina at a stakeholder meeting, Masari said the government had also uncovered that despite the ban, residents of the state have been trooping to either Jigawa or Kano state to conduct such prayers.

“Last week, several vehicles and motorcycles moved to other states to perform the Jumma’at prayers. Some have been planning to stage protests in response to the suspension of the prayers,” the governor said.

“It was in that regard and to overcome the problems, that government relaxed and asked people to pray the Jumma’at with some conditions attached,” he added.

Masari said this should, however, be guided with the enforcement of usage of sanitisers, face masks and observation of social distancing at all places of worship.

Daily Trust reports that the government’s decision to lift the suspension came on the same day that an index case was reported in the state.

Speaking on the matter, the state chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mohammed Nafiu Abdulaziz said the union had already met with the state governor and the deputy and urged them to reverse the lifting of the suspension.

“The union wouldn’t have said anything to that effect if there was no case in the state. But having a reported case, we advised them to reverse the lift on the suspension and this is our stand and has been made open”

“It was lifted when there was no case and a case has come up suddenly almost same day because of this new case, the government should reverse to its earlier suspension status,” he said

Also, the coalition of civil societies in the state called on the government to have a rethink on its order allowing jummat and church services across the state.

The secretary of the coalition, Haruna Abdulhamid said there was the need for a lockdown of Daura, where the state’s first index was recorded.

He said the coalition has embarked on massive sensitization of the locals to ensure people protect themselves.

The state chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Lukman Kankia and Chief Executive Officer of Cliqq Media enterprise, Jamilu Mabai, in a joint press briefing also called for the total lockdown of Daura town and environs for at least 14 days.

“We also call on the state government to reconsider its decision of lifting the ban on Juma’at prayers and other large gatherings of any sort until further notice. The government should also tighten measures around all borders of Katsina state,”

“It is the responsibility of the state government to protect its people from COVID-19 and other killer diseases. Other states with no record of the case, like Kano state, are doing so,” they said.

