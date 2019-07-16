Why we initiated African freestyle football championship – Ozigbo

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, Feet and Tricks International Limited, Valentine Ozigbo has given an insight into the establishment of African Freestyle Football Championship three years ago.

Speaking to journalists, Ozigbo stated that the championship is to develop new football champions.

“We created this platform barely two years ago and it’s been amazing. We have achieved a lot not just what we want to achieve. I like to speak about what we have achieved. We have changed a lot of lives.”

“Before now, we saw lots of freestylers, who go to the streets to perform, begging for money. But when you pay attention, you will find out that the skills they possess is amazing.”

“This is a platform to celebrate them and bring them from grass to grace. We move them into stardom,” he said.

He further stated that previous winners have been international stars who have helped in the tourism sector of Nigeria.

“The previous winners were moved outside the country and their lives have changed. This platform is an opportunity to help grow the tourism of Nigeria, to employ and empower youths who have nothing to do. We have given them identity, given them the voice and they call themselves proud freestylers,” he said.

Speaking further, he revealed that the championship will not be laid to rest in the nearest future.

“We will continue doing this forever. We will not stop until we host the World Championship and we will not stop until Nigeria emerges world champions.”

“This is regional championship. We started in Lagos, then moved to Warri, then to Owerri and here in Abuja for regional contest. The winners from these regions will move to Lagos for Grand Finale.”

Meanwhile, Justina Oduche emerged champion in the female category with the grand prize of N100,000 while Austin Abaribote emerged the champion in the male category, smiling home with N100,000 prize money.

