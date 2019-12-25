Why we have ministry of enterprise – Kwara gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State has dedicated a whole ministry to enterprise as part of its larger strategies to grow businesses, encourage creativity, create more jobs and revenue generation base of the state, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has said.

The Governor said a culture of waiting for monthly allocation from Abuja is neither sustainable nor pro-development, because it means the majority of the population would be dependent on the money from the centre with little left to drive infrastructural development.

Abdulrazaq said during a tour of the multi-billion dollar KAM Holding’s factory In Ilorin.

“The fact that salaries consume the larger chunk of our income slows down our development by limiting what we put in capital projects like schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure. But the way to go is simple.

“Enterprise, through the private sector efforts like what you (KAM Holding) are doing, is what we need to grow our society and increase our GDP and standard of living. This is our focus and it is the reason we changed the Ministry of Commerce and related ones to Ministry of Enterprise. That is our future. If we can do this properly then we will turn this state around and that is our intention.” he said.

Yusuf, on his part, commended the Governor for his visit which he described as a morale booster for him and the staff of the conglomerate.

“Your visit will motivate all my team and drive us to do more for our country. Without the heart of sacrifice to your dear nation, it is not easy to be an industrialist in Nigeria today because of issues around the manufacturing sector,” he said.

