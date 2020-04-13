Why we extended Covid-19 lockdown in Abuja, Lagos,Ogun — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said by sustaining the measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, Nigeria can take control and limit the spread of the disease.

He disclosed this during a national broadcast on Monday.

“Today, the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus. By sustaining these measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, we can take control and limit the spread of the disease,” he said.

The president urged Nigerians to adhere to preventive measures as he extended the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states by 14 days.

“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight,” Buhari noted.

Buhari had, on March 29, 2020, announced the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

