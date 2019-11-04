Why we don’t want more RECs in Bayelsa, Kogi – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against deploying National Commissioners as well as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from other states for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The party said in a statement on Monday, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that it already had a “due diligence report” on each of the commissioners.

“Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable character and fared far below expectations in their responsibility.

“The PDP cautions the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is capable of triggering crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the electoral process.

“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to free, fair and credible election without being influenced or manipulated.

“The PDP therefore, invites the INEC Chairman to rescue whatever is left of the commission’s image with these elections by allowing the will of the people to prevail,” the party said.

