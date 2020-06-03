Why we can’t shift Edo, Ondo gov’ship polls — INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is going ahead with all scheduled elections despite the COVID-19 pandemic to stave off possible constitutional crisis that could derail the nation’s democracy and electoral process.

Speaking during the virtual meeting on Wednesday, Okoye stressed that the commission was determined to lead the process of innovation and creativity in the electoral process rather than throw in the towel and postpone all elections to an indeterminate period.

He said, “Throwing in the towel in our constitutional circumstances may do violence to the Constitution and wittingly or unwittingly throw the country into avoidable constitutional crisis.

“The commission is therefore determined to proceed with the two end of tenure governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states and the 10 Senatorial and state assembly elections with cautious optimistic bearing in mind that the health and safety of the people will be crucial determinants of the success or otherwise of the elections.

“We are mindful of the fact that we are at war with an “unseen enemy. We are aware of the fact that some of our compatriots have lost their lives on account of COVID-19 pandemic. We are aware that so many people are in isolation and quarantine centres. We are aware that some of our people are isolated and quarantined at home.”

