Why we campaigned against hate speech – Centre

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue says it organised a campaign against hate speech because it is on the rise in the nation’s social media space.

The campaign in form of roundtable dialogue was organised by the KAICIID Nigeria Fellows in Abuja at the weekend.

According to KAICIID Nigeria Fellows “we recognized the dangers of hate speech. With an increasing number of social media users, hate speech is on the increase and maintaining peace is the responsibility of every Nigerian.

Dr Nurudeen Lemu, a KAICIID Nigeria Fellow and Dr Ayman Salah, a digital communications expert, spoke on” Using the Social Media as a Space for Dialogue.”

Lemu stressed the need for effective reconciliation procedures for long term peace to be achieved.

