  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. ‘Why we asked Akpabio, 16 Others to take a bow and go’
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Why we asked Akpabio, 16 Others to take a bow and go’

By Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan Published Date
Godswill Akpabio

A former Senate leader, Senator Teslim Folarin, at the weekend, explained why the senate asked a former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio and 16 others to take a bow and go while being screened as ministers.

Akpabio is under investigation by the Economic Crime and Financial Commission (EFCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

But Folarin said, unknown to many, the senate has its internal workings, rules and traditions that many Nigerians were not privy to, which was employed to ask former governors and members of National Assembly to take a bow.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in the case of Akpabio, he had not been found guilty of the charges, maintaining that the Senate did well in screening him.

“Everyone is presume innocent until he is found guilty in competent court of law,” he said.

Folarin, who spoke to journalist in Ibadan during the ‘thank you party’ he organised for constituents over his 2019 electoral victory at the weekend, said the senate under President Ahmed Lawan, won’t condescend to be stooge of the executive.

According to Folarin, “We have our traditions. If you are a former member of the National Assembly, it is our tradition to allow you to bow and go.

“Nigerians may not like it but that is the way it is. If you have been a governor of a state before you came to the National Assembly for clearance, we must respect you because you have been entrusted with huge responsibility before.

“What do we ask a governor? Again, in some cases, once they talk for like five minutes, you will know what they have in stock. You don’t have to keep people for like one hour before you know you have screen them. If you screen somebody for five minutes, you will know if the person is sound or not,” Folarin argued.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.