Why we are yet to resume train services – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, at the weekend, said the Federal Government was not in a hurry to restart passenger train operations.

He disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter handle @chibuikeAmaechi on Saturday.

The minister said the Federal Government of Nigeria was being careful not to make the train operation an instrument for the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Amaechi spoke amidst concerns from train passengers, especially on the Abuja-Kaduna train as well as the Lagos-Ogun route, on when train services would resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) had announced the suspension of train services in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

But speaking on the development, Amaechi said: “We’re not in a hurry to start train operations because of the danger of COVID-19 spread.

“When we start, all health and safety protocols must apply.

“You will not enter a train if you don’t adhere to our rules.

“The train will not move if passengers do not comply.”

We’re not in a hurry to start train operations because of the danger of covid19 spread. When we start, all health and safety protocols must apply. You will not enter a train if you don’t adhere to our rules. The train will not move if passengers do not comply. — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) June 20, 2020

Daily Trust recently reported that the NRC has developed protocols and guidelines for resumption of operations.

Director of Operations of the NRC, Mr. Niyi Ali, had in a chat with Daily Trust, said the passenger services would resume as soon as the ban on interstate movement was lifted by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The NRC, early this month, took delivery of dozens of coaches which were ordered for in March.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App