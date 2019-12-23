‘Why we are registering residents in Kaduna’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Residence Registration Agency (KADSRRA), Elizabeth Joshua, has said that the state government is registering residents in order to effectively plan and manage the security of the state.

The residence registration, which was launched in June, 2018, is expected to develop and improve economic growth of the State as well as assist in simplifying government state service delivery and facilitate transactions by linking existing data sources with a unique person identifier.

Speaking at an enlightenment campaign on the need for residents to be registered as part of the ongoing data revolution in the state aimed at assisting the government to effectively plan and develop the state in Kaduna, she urged residents to come out enmass to take part in the exercise.

She said the registration, which is being handled in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), will enable the government to effectively allocate resources to meet the needs of its residents.

According to her, “Any one who will reside in Kaduna for as long as 180 days which is six months, must have a resident card and this card will be used to pay salaries of civil servants and also grant residents access to social amenities in the state.”

She called on residents to, as a matter of urgency, register themselves and their children, adding that: “Very soon, residents will be required to present their residency cards before their children will be allowed enrollment into public and private schools in the state.”

She said residents should come along with birth certificates or declaration of age, passport photograph, slip of registration provided by NIMC and a valid means of identification.

