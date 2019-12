ADVERTISEMENT

The management committee chairman of Jos North Local Government Council, Hon. Shehu Bala Usman, says they are following the policy of Governor Simon Lalong because it is anchored on peace, security and good governance.

Usman, who spoke at a media parley to deliver his Christmas message to Plateau people, said Lalong’s administration which made up of citizens from different parts of Nigeria and political parties showed that diversity is our source of strength, unity and peace.

