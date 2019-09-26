There is no rift between Buhari, Osinbajo — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says all campaign posters showing key leaders of the governing party are parts of the strategies of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause distraction.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, who addressed journalists, Thursday, in Abuja, said it was an attempt to divert the attention of the governing party from focusing on the challenges of governance, security, economy and corruption as well as other associated issues which were important to Nigerians.

Issa-Onilu, who urged all party members to focus on important issues, dissociated the APC and its leaders from such issues after the elections.

He said “We are not engaging in any other activity about 2023 elections and wherever you see such (posters) you can be sure it is from mischief makers and of course we know it is part of the strategy of the PDP to continue to take actions to cause distractions for the governing party.”

The APC spokesman, who spoke on the purported rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the ruling party would rather talk on “issues of governance” than to react to “fallacies”.

“We have important issues of governance than to continue to respond to fallacies. How do you determine a crack? The vice president had been sent out to represent the president at an international event, after, PDP saw a crack; the vice president presided over the FEC meeting just on Wednesday. Is that part of the PDP’s crack? Let us stop this joke. We know we have challenges in this country, let us face these challenges,” Issa-Onilu also said.

He upbraided the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) for disparaging state institutions like judiciary after the failure of the PDP at the tribunal.

He said the PDP would fail again at the Supreme Court as the party had nothing new to present before the Justices.

