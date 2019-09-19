Why Team Nigeria failed to win All African Games – Dare

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has said Team Nigeria could not win the 2019 All African Games in Morocco because the country participated in fewer events.

Speaking during the ministerial dinner held in honour of the visiting Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) President, Mr Mustapha Berraf held in Abuja, Dare said Nigeria must add to her number of events at the games.

Dare however, thanked the federations presidents and secretaries for their efforts in developing winning athletes for the country.

He also reiterated the need to develop and support other sports apart from football while revealing how Nigeria can earn more gold medals in future competitions.

“There are other sports that are worth developing and supporting. That is a message that I bring tonight that basketball will enjoy our attention and support.

“When Egypt got 97 gold medals and we got four to six, I did a small investigation to find out why. The gap was so much. Interestingly to me, there are many sports we don’t really give a hoot about, very simple sports.

“Some are as simple as just putting an egg on the spoon and then running around the track so long as the egg doesn’t fall and you get the gold.

“So we need to get smart with our sports and the competitions we’re going to be participating in,” he advised.

The minister further praised 4 X 1 relay team for winning the gold medal despite the withdrawal of Blessing Okagbare.

“When we were a bit discouraged we thought that because the spark for that relay team had left. We were not sure they will deliver but without the star performer, they delivered,” he said.

