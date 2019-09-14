Why state police is not feasible – Governor Sule

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that the complex nature of the Nigerian society was not conducive for establishing state police as being canvassed by some Nigerians.

He made the statement while fielding questions as a guest on Channels Television, on Friday night, as monitored from Lafia, that, “I identified funding as a major issue that will stand in the way of setting up state police in the country.”

Governor Sule said: “Today, in every community, you will have a traditional ruler, community leaders, stakeholders and more. These people are really responsible for the protection of that community, not necessarily the police.”

He disagreed with the suggestion that police officers should be posted to their place of origin in order to effectively discharge their responsibilities, emphasizing that state police was not the solution to the country’s security challenges.

The governor said his administration had decided to embrace community policing rather than state police, stressing that security was a responsibility of everyone and that the people in the communities were in better position to police their environment.

According to him, those agitating for the introduction of language to determine where a police officer should serve as being “off the mark”, adding that the real issue was about finding the right people who will assist the security agencies and the communities towards ensuring that crime and criminalities were reduced.

