‘Why Sokoto experiences water shortage’

Lack of planning and poor maintenance have been identified as the major factors militating against adequate water supply in Sokoto.

“The population was growing but nobody was planning, the capacity of the Water Board in Sokoto is still enough, the only thing is, we refused to take care of the machines,” stated Alhaji Umar Muhammad Bature, immediate past Commissioner for Water Resources.

He added: “The water distribution network has been there since 1988, about 31 years now. It is because of expansion and the fact that the pipelines did not reach some areas, that water is not available in some areas’’.

Bature said when he took over as the Commissioner for Water Resources in November, they came up with an action plan.

“The first of that action plan was to restore the capacity of machines, the second action plan was to improve on the distribution network and the third was to make sure we have enough storages.

“We have restored capacity from zero to at least 60 per cent. At the main Water Intake, we have restored four out of six pumps, and efforts are on to fix the remaining two.”

Bature also spoke on efforts made to tackle the perennial water shortage during dry season.

He lauded Governor Aminu Tambuwal for what he called his commitment towards tackling the water problem in the state.

