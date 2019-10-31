Why Skyline university prioritises career counseling—VC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor, Skyline University of Nigeria (SUN) Prof Sudhakar Kota has explained that career counseling is given utmost importance in the institution because of the desire to train the university students to match the evolving global economy.

In a chat with the university’s media and communications department, the VC emphasized that students’ ability to demonstrate knowledge and skill competencies is being taken serious due to its significance in preparing students to be self-reliant in all walks of life.

He said, “We believe in our students exhibiting lifelong skills that help them to be prepared for the professional and personal life.

We also inculcate the student’s body to participate in various professional development programmes organized by the SUN at regular intervals.”

He described the university as a source of inspiration for knowledge, skills and competencies.

SUN is the first International University licensed to operate in the northwestern region of Nigeria. The university commenced operation in 2017 with two schools, ‘School of Arts, Management and Social Sciences (SAMSS)’ and ‘School of Science and Information Technology (SSIT)’.

The VC disclosed that each of the schools is having 8 and 5 departments and a total of 15 programs. The core strength of the SUN is in its capacity to provide quality assurance to student fraternity by having strong industry link, focus on holistic development of the student and capacity to provide personal counseling to students to enable them improve their academic standing.

