Why SIP was withdrawn from Osinbajo’s office — FG

The National Social Investment Office yesterday explained that the National Social Investment Programme was being upgraded to a full ministry status with the take-off of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in order to ensure the continuity and sustainability of the programme.

NSIO Communications Manager, Justice Tienabeso Bibiye, in a statement, said the move came after the first term “successful implementation” of the scheme directly from the Presidency, indicating the need to now institutionalize the SIP.

Since 2015, the Office of the Vice President had been in control of the SIP.

Bibiye said the SIP had benefited 42 million Nigerians “directly and indirectly” since the commencement of its implementation in 2016.

