Why Sanwo-Olu was absent at Amotekun’s launch- Spokesman

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state who was absent at the inauguration of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Operation Amotekun is fully in support of the initiative, one of his spokespersons has clarified.

Daily Trust reports that only Sanwo-Olu was absent and not represented at the launch in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital where the South-West Governors under the aegis of Western Nigeria Governors’ Forum (WNGF) inaugurated the Amotekun outfit to check the rising wave of insecurity in the region.

Convener of the event and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state; the host Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti were present while Governors of Ogun and Osun were represented by their Deputies.

Akeredolu in his address conveyed the apology of Sanwo-Olu, saying the management of Caverton Helicopter which was to convey him to Ibadan called to inform that the weather was bad for flight operation.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor (Sanwo-Olu), Gboyega Akoshile confirmed same to our correspondent in an interview, saying his principal was billed to attend but couldn’t make it due to the inclement weather condition which impedes aircraft takeoff and landing.

He stressed that Governor Sanwo-Olu is fully in support of the initiative aimed at protecting the lives and properties of the people of the South-West and Lagos in particular.

Akoshile disclosed that the governor has also procured vehicles for the security outfit and has attended every single security summit which culminated in the formation of the Amotekun.

Akeredolu had clarified at the launch that the initiative was devoid of politics, saying no Governor would deploy Amotekun personnel for any political activity.

