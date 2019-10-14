Why salary increment won’t help Nigerian workers – Senator Makarfi

  1. Home
Sen. Ahmed Makarfi

A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has cautioned against what he described as “over monetization in Nigeria”.

He stated this at the 36th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) at the Federal Government College, Kaduna.

The member of USOSA said that Nigerian workers should always hold government accountable rather than demanding for “money, money.”

Makarfi urged Nigerian workers to place priority on good governance and accountability.

He said: “I had challenged, even before I became a governor, the Labour leaders I knew that when you people begin to talk of money, money, money, you will end up with money that is not going to be useful.

“Rather, hold government accountable. Demand for good governance, demand for infrastructure, demand for security, demand for a lot of things that are expected from government, a living wage which will be minimal.

“But if you are always asking for money, somebody gives you N10 and takes away N30 for example, how do you benefit?”

