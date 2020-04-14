‘Why rural dwellers are vulnerable to coronavirus’

ADVERTISEMENT

Rural dwellers are vulnerable to coronavirus due to lack of access to potable water, the Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners And Practitioners has said.

The president of the association, Michael Ale, said this in a statement yesterday.

He said: “The Federal Government, in some of its ongoing awareness campaigns and jingles has been advocating and advising people to always wash their hands in running water, but the question is how many of such facility is on ground?

“Even some of the advocates and political office holders who had been at the forefront of this campaign are also seen washing their hands in water basin contrary to what they had been preaching to their followers?”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App