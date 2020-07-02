Why rape is worse than COVID-19 – Kadawood actor

ADVERTISEMENT

A prominent actor and the chairman of Kaduna-based Hausa film industry, Kadawood, Nura Muhammad Usman, has called for the castration of rapist as way of curbing the rising menace.

The actor, popularly known as Nura MC, said this in a chat with Daily Trust, where he described rape as a disease worse than the dreaded COVID-19.

“We at Kadawood movie industry, we totally reject the rising incidences of rape.

“Rape is now a pandemic, which to us is even worse than coronavirus.

“To our dismay, unlike before, children and even infants are now the target.

“We are not happy as film makers and artist, and we reject it in totality.”

When asked on the deserved punishment for rapist, Nura said: “Well, as far as I am concerned, I think the best way to go about this is to start castrating the rapist.

“If you castrate like 10 confirmed rapists, it will serve as a good warning to other rapists and intending rapist as well, and I think this is the position of large majority of the population.

“We can’t continue like this.

“We must take action.

“Justice must be served.

“The victim of rape will live to remember what happened to her, and people will be looking at her with that label for as long as possible.

“So it’s not just enough to arrest, perhaps detain and release the culprit.

“He should be castrated so that he will also have something to see and remember what he did.”

Nura further called on parents to monitor their children and also be alert on the moves of those close to them.

He added; “you can’t take chance now.

“Trust is now very minimal.

“So, don’t just trust every body.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App