Why projects fail in Nigeria – Duke

A former Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, High Chief Edem Duke, has said that most of the incomplete projects at both the state and Federal levels was due to lack of proper understanding of Project Management methodologies in the country.

He said this on Monday in Abuja at the opening of a training workshop on Project Management organized by Coinmac International Limited.

According him, without successful project identification, and implementation, developing nations would remain stagnant or retrogressive.

He said project managements are vehicles for social and economic change which provide the means of mobilizing resources and allocating them to the production of new economic goods and services.

“The paucity of well-conceived projects is a primary reason for the poor record of plan implementation in many developing countries. The inability to identify, formulate, prepare, and execute projects continues to be a major obstacle to increasing the flow of capital into the poorest societies,” Duke said.

He said that analyst have found out that most developing nations simply do not have adequate institutional capacity or trained personnel to play and implement project effectively.

He said, “As the number of projects increase and their component become more complex, international funding institutions face increasing problems in planning and administration.”

The Managing Director of Coinmac International Inc, Mr. Ayo Salam, however suggested that the fund approving capacity of the Chief Executives of the various refineries should be enhanced by the Federal Government, to empower them to approve maintenance project within their organizations.

“It will realign a strategic approach to proffer solution to poor project management in NNPC. It will eliminate the political bottleneck which brought about the moribund predicament of the refineries in the country,” he said.”

