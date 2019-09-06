Breaking News
Why PDP will lose Bayelsa governorship poll to APC – Frank

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would lose the forthcoming Governorship election in Bayelsa State for “choosing to field a weak candidate.”

He therefore, congratulated the candidate of the APC in Bayelsa state, David Lyon, ahead of the elections.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, noted that the APC’s candidate was better placed to win the elections in view of the fact that the PDP had curiously chosen to field a weak candidate against the APC’s flag-bearer.

“APC will win the forth-coming governorship election in Bayelsa State seeing the weak candidate [Governor Seriake] Dickson and the PDP have chosen as their flag-bearer,” Frank said.

“It is not my wish for the APC to win the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election in November as I am not a member of the APC neither am I a supporter of the party, but from the look of things, the choice made by Dickson and the PDP is not inspiring. Actually, it’s disappointing,” he said.

Frank said: “I want to remind those that are surprised that this was the same position I took against my former party, the APC in 2015, when the former governor and now the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva was nominated. He lost the election.

“History is about to repeat itself albeit in PDP because it is making the same mistake that the APC made in 2015.

“Therefore, the handpicked PDP’s candidate will lose the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State.”

The Bayelsa-born activist also commended Timi Alaibe for his statemanship, adding that Alaibe had shown to be “a true leader but for those that collaborated and stole the happiness and joy of Bayelsans by manipulating the primaries, should beg for God’s forgiveness otherwise, posterity will judge them for making Bayelsans go through such pain.”

Frank urged Alaibe’s supporters to remain calm, believing that a direction of whom to vote at the November 16th governorship election will soon be revealed.

