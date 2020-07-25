Why Pantami ordered NIPOST to suspend increase in licence fees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) to suspend the new tariff on registration of courier services in the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who ordered the suspension on Saturday, said complaints by Nigerians against the hike necessitated the suspension.

Dr Pantami, under whose purview the supervision of NIPOST falls, took to his Twitter handle to reiterate the position of the federal government on the increment.

He tweeted: “Our attention has been drawn to an increase in licence fees, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you.

“The Chairman of NIPOST and the Post Master General were contacted yesterday to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our Ministry by Monday.”

He further clarified that “the power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the Minister.

“Any change of fees must be approved by him.

“I know the economic challenges of NIPOST.

“However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move.”

NIPOST’s proposed increase as announced, has generated huge outrage in the public, especialy in the social media.

The new charges introduced by NIPOST are expected to cause an increase in the cost of courier services and delivery goods.

According to NIPOST, companies which provide international courier services like DHL, UPS and FEDEX, are expected to pay N20m for a new licence and N8m annually while those who offer national services are expected to pay N10m for licence and N4m yearly for renewal.

