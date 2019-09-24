Why our agric sector suffers setback – Bagudu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, yesterday said the Nigerian agricultural sector suffered a severe slowdown because the nation was massively importing what it could produce locally.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 6th triennial conference of African Association of Agriculture Economists in Abuja, Bagudu said African farmers had been unable to compete favourably with their counterparts in the industrialized world owing to the way the industrialized world protect their farmers by limiting food importation and providing subsidies.

The president of AAAE, Dr Edward Mabaya, said the conference was designed to look at major issues facing the continent in the areas of food and nutrition security.

