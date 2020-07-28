Why Osinbajo’s chopper crash-landed in Kogi in 2019 — AIB

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Tuesday released final report on the helicopter crash involving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo which occurred at Kabba, Kogi state in February 2019.

The Agusta Westland 139 chopper with registration number 5N-CML owned and operated by Caverton Helicopters Limited had crash-landed at Kabba stadium.

The chopper had on board Osinbajo and 11 others including the crew members.

The Vice-President was scheduled to flag off the distribution of Trader’s Money to market women in Kogi state.

AIB Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engr. Akin Olateru released the report on Tuesday and three others involving Aero Contractors and Ilorin International Aviation College.

The commissioner noted that the helicopter crew initially sighted the football field before losing visual contact with the ground and the external surrounding.

According to him, at exactly 1:43 p.m, the helicopter experienced a hard landing on the right main landing gear and rolled over.

All the occupants were evacuated unhurt.

Listing the causal factors, Olateru blamed the incident on misjudgment of distance by the crew members, inappropriate landing techniques and non-adherence to the landing process.

He also said the helicopter operator failed to conduct risk assessment of the landing preparedness.

However, the Commissioner said 11 days after the crash, the bureau issued two interim safety recommendations in its interim report to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Caverton.

The other three reports were two incidents involving Ilorin Aviation College at the Ilorin International Airport and Aero Contractor Port Harcourt- Lagos flight which experienced smoke on board.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App