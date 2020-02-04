Why Odion Ighalo may fail at Manchester United – former coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Odion Ighalo may take time to get up to speed following his shock loan move to Manchester United, his former coach Quique Sanchez Flores has warned.

Ighalo was a surprise addition on transfer deadline day after failed attempts to sign teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland, and Bournemouth’s Josh King.

Ighalo, who grew up as a United fan, spent three seasons at Watford, scoring 33 goals in 82 appearances for the Hornets.

He moved to China in 2017 though, first representing Changchun Yatai before moving to Shanghai Shenhua.

Flores has coached the 30-year-old in both China and during his spell in charge at Watford.

Despite prospering abroad, he’s warned Ighalo that things might not go quite as smoothly back in England.

“Is he really ready for first-team matches in the Premier League because the physical difference is so big?

“He probably needs one month to recover the full rhythm. The good thing is he knows his body well, works hard on injury prevention and he is always working after training.

“I should say, also, that I felt in China, he gave exactly the same effort and quality as he gave me four years ago. We had the feeling in China that he could recover a high level with any team in Europe.”

Ighalo will have to wait until after the winter break to make his first appearance for the Red Devils.

United’s next game is at Chelsea in a fortnight as the battle to finish in the top four intensifies.

Solskjaer will hope he hits the ground running as they bid to secure Champions League football for next season.

