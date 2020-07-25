Why Obaseki was not removed as governor – Oba of Benin

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Saturday, said his prayers sustained governor Godwin Obaseki for four years as governor of the state.

He stated this in Benin when governor Obaseki led some governors, senators and other top ranking official of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to his palace on a courtesy call.

He said: “I remembered when I visited governor Obaseki in his office, he asked me to pray for him to be able to complete his tenure in office.

“And I did and today, he has not been impeached despite the ups and downs and I thank my God and my ancestors for answering my prayers.”

According to him, plans were on top gear to call the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

“God and his ancestors have been answering my prayers whenever I prayed and the forthcoming governorship election will not be an exception,” he said.

Oba Ewuare II said the Palace was always non partisan, but prayed for the person who has the intention of providing good leadership for the people of the state and create employment “so that the people will be able to put foods on their tables.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Secondus Uche, told the Benin monarch that they were at the palace to seek his blessings and permission to go on with their campaign in the state.

In his speech, governor Godwin Obaseki told the monarch that he decided to visit the palace to seek his blessings before continuing with his campaign.

Thugs clash at Oba palace

Meanwhile, thugs suspected to be loyalists of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu Osagie and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s flag bearer, clashed around the palace of the Oba of Benin on Saturday.

It was learnt that there was exchange of gun fire by the loyalists of the duo, leading to destruction of vehicles while several persons sustained injuries.

It was gathered that crisis started when supporters of Obaseki were chanting pro Obaseki slogan while those loyal to the APC candidate, who were at the palace waiting for some APC chieftains allegedly invited to a function at the palace, were also chanting slogans to disparage the governor.

It was further gathered that after the governor and his entourage had left the palace, the loyalists engaged in a fight, with the APC – who were more in number – having the upper hand.

It was learnt that the loyalists of PDP then ran to the Ogbe Stadium, the venue of the flag off of the campaign and informed their members who stormed the ring road area to engaged the APC supporters.

Source told our reporter that several persons of both side were injured while many vehicles were destroyed.

It, however, took the intervention of the police to bring the situation under control.

