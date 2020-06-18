Why Nigeria’s Start-ups ranked low in global ratings – MAN, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts have been reacting to why no Nigerian Start-ups was ranked among the highest-valued globally, according to CB Insights reports hoisted on its website.

According to the report there are more than 400 unicorn Start-ups (companies valued at one billion or more) in the world as at May 2020 and no Nigeria Start-up business is among them.

Reacting to the report findings and why no Nigerian start-up was ranked among the best valued globally, the Director General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Ambrose Oruche pointed out that for start-ups in Nigeria to compete globally, they should consider working in areas people are not over-flooded and try as much as possible to be original.

“They should do their homework well and explore areas that are not too saturated like the Artificial Intelligence.”

Oruche affirmed that there were a lot of prospects in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as that is the in-thing now, particularly in the wake of COVID-19 and the social distancing directive.

He further stressed that for start-ups to compete globally, the government of Nigeria must create incentives to enable them to thrive.

“That is the difference between Nigeria and developed countries where resources and infrastructures are made available for start-ups to thrive”, the industrialist added.

In his comments, a senior economist with SPM Professionals, Mr Paul Alaje, said one of the reasons could be that Nigerian start-ups needed to be more innovative.

“Nigeria start-ups/SMEs must become more innovative so that their ideas can solve more problems. Start-ups in other part of the world have created opportunities that have given thousands of jobs and have solved ancient problems. Many of the companies listed in that report has done exactly that,”Alaje said.

He pointed out that for Nigerian Start-ups to compete effectively globally, they must be adequately funded.

Alaje further reasoned that the government must put key infrastructure in place to create the right environment for Start-up businesses to thrive.

He explained: “Government should provide decent infrastructure in terms of electricity, Water, Internet services and more importantly, health and education. If the government do their part by providing power supply, road, water, education and good healthcare, I strongly believe Nigerian Start-ups and small businesses can compete globally.”

The Director General, Global Center for Human Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development, Mrs. Rose D.Gyar, said the foreign companies mentioned in the report were worth billions because there was adequate investment in the companies.

“For our start-up companies and SMEs to be able to compete globally, they should invest in capital, machinery and technology. These are things that make Start-ups abroad highly competitive. When you put all these things together, you know it is a sizable volume of investment,” Gyar said.

However, she explained that if the government can make access to finance easier to Start-ups and MSMEs, they can invest so much in their businesses and thus become globally competitive.

A Chartered accountant and MD Mutual Capital Investment Limited, Afeez Ismaila, says if Nigeria’s infrastructure problem can be fixed, it will create an enabling environment for Start-ups to thrive.

He said: “The Fiscal and Monetary authorities must ensure that they put in place policies, material and financial support that will attract and encourage start up business owners to continue to run their businesses.

“It is also imperative for the government to provide enablers such as good roads and electricity which will drastically reduce the cost of running a business in Nigeria”, Ismaila advised.

