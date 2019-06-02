Why Nigerian leaders should invest in youths

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is rich in natural and human resources. We have deposits of gold and silver just as we have the highly prized nickel. A consultant with the raw materials development agency once said there were over 500 precious stones in the country. Apart from the gold, silver, copper and columbite, we have deposits of gas, crude oil etc. What makes us unique is that these resources are scattered across the country. In the fringes of the North-east, oil exploration is currently going on. In the area of human resources, we have more than enough. Our schools are producing some of the best brains in the world. In spite of the lack of investment in our education, we manage to train good scientists. Persons like Nasir Yammama have invented computer software capable of boasting our primitive agriculture. There are hundreds of thousands of Yammamas across the length and breadth of the country wandering aimlessly with their talents.

Despite all these, the 2007 United Nations Human Development Index ranks Nigeria 158 out of 177 countries. We are suffering! Today, the Nigerian youth must put double efforts for him to get admission into university. They shed tears to pay registration fees. And after school, securing a job is another thing all together. Most of the poverty alleviation programmes are mere political jamborees marred by nepotism and corruption.

It is high time for Nigerian leaders to wake up and take effective measures to tackle the many problems affecting youths in the country.

Comrade Bishir Dauda Sabuwar Unguwa Katsina

