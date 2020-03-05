Why Nigeria needs urgent Police reform

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent developments in Nigeria underscore and bring to focus urgent need for Police Reform. Rising insecurity, deficit in law enforcement capabilities and effectiveness; resort to self-help by individuals and communities, and the recent establishment of zonal security outfits by states, all portend failures of the police and other security agencies to protect citizens.

The involvement of the military in internal security, which has yielded little impact in curtailing the scourge of terrorism in the North east, armed banditry and kidnapping and other criminality across the country, makes it imperative to urgently and properly reposition the Police to perform its primary duty of ensuring internal security.

To achieve this, all stakeholders need to redouble their efforts to ensure the quick passage of the police reform bill and provide a modern legal framework to drive police reform.

Early this year, the two chambers of the National Assembly undertook an extensive deliberation on the rising insecurity in the country. The Senate called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of emergency in the nation’s security sector. The same day, the House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on the Service Heads of the security agencies to resign or be sacked.

These developments indicate that things have got out of hand with the insecurity in Nigeria. This calls for urgent action. Police reform is a necessity that must be urgently addressed to resolve the intractable security quagmire that confronts the country.

The reform must enhance professionalism, effectiveness, efficiency and welfare, and must promote discipline and accountability in the Police Force. Fortunately, the Senate and House of Representatives have commenced fresh consideration of the Police Reform Bill that failed to pass during the 8th Assembly.

The Bill sets out to repeal the antiquated 1943 Police Act and enact a new Police Bill and a legal framework that brings the Nigeria Police into conformity with modern democratic, responsive, accountable and service-oriented policing. It seeks to ensure cooperation and partnership between the police and the communities they serve in maintaining peace and combating crime; and for related matters.

The current ‘Police Act and Regulations’ was promulgated by colonial authorities in 1943. It predates the universal declaration of human rights (UDHR) of 1948 and has not been reviewed since it was enacted.

However, current security challenges call for urgent review of the Act.

Rising internal security challenges have ignited calls for community policing and the devolution of policing powers and resources. Although the federal government has initiated a community policing program, it has yet to take off effectively due to the absence of clarity and a legal framework.

The criminal justice system has been plagued by perennial challenges.

Because the police is the face and entry point of the criminal justice system, experts have argued that the challenges confronting the criminal justice system are associated with defective policing.

Therefore, police reform is a sine qua non for a fundamental and meaningful change in the criminal justice system.

Several issues should be considered for reform. The procedure for appointing and removing the IGP needs to be depoliticis ed. A transparent, competitive and merit-driven process is most desirable as it will ensure security of tenure and operational independence for the IGP, as well as accountability to multiple constituencies.

Police brutality, torture, extra-judicial killings, corruption and abuses of the rights of citizens remain prevalent-almost epidemic.

These necessitate mechanisms that strengthen administrative, operational and civilian oversight of the police. Provisions in the current Police Act and Regulations that discriminate against female police personnel should be reviewed.

Funding and budgeting process remain critical challenges for the police, while inter-agency coordination in policing service delivery remains poor. Police oversight, internal control systems and external accountability mechanisms remain very weak and ineffectual.

Important, innovative legislative developments that target criminal justice reforms have left the Nigerian Police in the dust. The Police Reform Bill tries to bring the Police to speed with these developments. It incorporates some of the innovations to ensure complementarity with the Nigerian Correctional Services Act 2019, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the Gender Policy of the Nigeria Police 2010, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right, the Anti-torture Act 2017 and the 1999 Constitution.

The Bill addresses threats to national security and peace by mainstreaming community policing – to strengthen community engagement and participatory policing. Importantly, it introduces measures to ensure that the community policing initiative can be sustained, and to improve crime intelligence and information sharing, communication and accountability.

Lauratu Umar Abdulsalam is a Media and Development specialist, based in Abuja.

