Why my opponents want me out – Oshiomhole

The embattled National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed why some persons are allegedly bent on removing him from office.

He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

His revelation is also coming shortly after the news coming from Kano indicated that Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Kano had set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending him as the ruling party’s national chairman.

The former Edo State governor, who was ordered by an FCT High Court to stop parading himself as APC National Chairman, said he met President Buhari in order to brief him on the issue.

Oshiomhole, who hinted that an unnamed minister and governors were behind his travail, said that the decision to delay hearing of the case to 7th April was to enable his opponents destabilise the party.

The embattled chairman alleged that those people plotting to get rid of him, because they wanted to be president in 2023, had “doubtful hold” on their state at the moment.

