Why most Nigerians are suffering – cleric

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senior Pastor of the Foundation of Truth Assembly, Rev. Yomi Kasali, has said bad leadership and inability to implement great policies were responsible for the suffering of Nigerians.

The pastor, who said this in Abuja during the Church’s annual conference, titled: “Glory to Glory”, maintained that Nigerians should not be lacking anything as a result of what God had blessed the country with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria has great human and natural resources but is faced with the challenges of leadership and implementation of great policies.

“So as a church, we are praying and believing that God will open the heavens and give Nigeria a new opportunity to experience what God has given to us.

“If you must possess the land, you must do what is right because righteousness exalts a nation,” Rev. kasali said.

The Pastor, who was speaking on the theme of the conference; “Possessing our land,” noted that Nigerians had to imbibe good morals that could only be birthed by great leaders in politics, churches, schools and every other sphere.

“What we need to do is to merge our resources with morals and you find out that our country will be as great as Singapore, China and Hong Kong,” stressed.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App