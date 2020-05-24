Why mental health counseling is important

ADVERTISEMENT

Counselling is often the first and usually one of the best weapons we have against a whole range of psychological issues like depression, grief and anxiety. You could be doing everything right, leading a model life, exercising and getting all the nutrients you need in your diet, but nothing can quite replace the benefits you get from real human interaction – it’s a genuinely unique source of support.

Mental health has often been a taboo subject but now people are beginning to speak about mental health much more. But, counselling is not just for mental health problems, it’s also useful for things like relationship problems, difficult life events and behavioural problems.

Having someone to talk to, who is there specifically to listen to you talk about your feelings, is an invaluable boon to many people. Often people find solace in talking to friends or family, but for many people, this can actually be a barrier to openly and honestly discussing your issues. Many people feel more comfortable talking to a trained professional that can be offered through counselling services. The counsellor is essentially a stranger that will listen to you without judgement. They’re experienced in cognitive behavioural therapy which ensures your counselling session will be guided to helping you with your mental illness so that you can get more from, and improve your quality of life.

Counsellors are used to talking about almost any subject or taboo under the sun, so there’s nothing you need to feel too embarrassed or ashamed to talk about.

If you’re considering counselling, we’ve listed and explained the key benefits that come out of engaging in talking therapy with caring, qualified people.

See Your Thoughts from a Different Perspective

Speaking aloud and verbalising your thoughts and emotions lets you see them from a new perspective, instead of just in the interior of your own mind. Saying them to another person also makes you consider what their view is, meaning you can gain new ways of thinking about your problems, simply by letting them out. In a similar way, keeping a diary or journal is a great help to many people – seeing your problems written down on paper allows you to examine them from a distance. In some cases, people discover that their worries or anxieties aren’t really founded on any real cause for concern or that what they thought was a very serious issue was, in fact, nothing at all to worry about – this can be a huge relief.

Cathartic Experience

Similarly, letting things out that you’ve been keeping inside can be a cathartic experience, purging you of pent up emotions, as many people find they are relieved of thoughts or feelings that they’ve been bottling up. Such a release often feels like a weight off the mind and allows people to begin to let go of feelings they’ve been holding on to.

Time Set Aside to Confront Feelings

Today we’re busier than we’ve ever been in the past, as our attention is pulled in every way possible from the moment we wake up until the moment we fall asleep. This means we can rarely afford the time to sit and process feelings of guilt, remorse, grief or sadness. Counselling or talking therapy means you simply dedicate some time to facing or confronting your issues. When you have an appointment with another person, you’re committed to them for that period of time, meaning you can’t put off or run away from facing your feelings. Equally, you’re less likely to be distracted whilst you are facing those feelings.

Couples Benefit from a Neutral Party

People in relationships often see very positive benefits from a specific relationship or couples counselling. Problems in relationships can become deeply entrenched if a couple is unable to openly discuss issues and move past them. Taking the time to talk through such issues with a neutral third party means both sides can air their views whilst someone is there to mediate between them and help them both to see arguments from the other’s perspective.

Feel Less Alone With Your Problems

Often people feel unable to share their feelings and issues with the people in their life, and quite often with those closest to them. Having someone who is a complete stranger, who doesn’t know you and won’t judge you, can give you the freedom to talk about things you wouldn’t normally admit to your friends and family. This is hugely helpful in making people feel less alone and isolated in their suffering, especially if you’ve had something on your mind that you’re too embarrassed to discuss with people who know you.

Find it Easier to Cope in Everyday Life

Sharing and unloading your emotions through counselling and talking means you can get on with the rest of your life, making it easier to cope. You have some weight off your mind, and you know that should anything come up, you have someone you can talk to about anything you’re worried about. People find that this, knowing you can rely on someone to listen to your problems, frees them of worrying about their problems all the time, meaning they can focus on living their lives again. This often produces a virtuous cycle, as being able to focus on everyday life means people make positive changes in their life, which in turn lifts their mood. Some even get back on the path to realising their dreams.

Share the Burden of Your Emotions

And having that one person that you confide in, who listens to you, relieves you of always shouldering the burden of your emotions. It’s quite common for emotions that are bottled up to have lasting effects on your mood and behaviour, and long-seated issues can be the root cause of all kinds of worries. If you’re struggling to process your emotions and this is affecting your daily life, seeing a counsellor can help.

Improve Your Physical Wellbeing

Often in this field, all of the focus is on the mental side of things, but as physical beings, our physiology and overall health and wellbeing plays into the equation too. Some such benefits people get as a result of counselling can be more energy, sounder sleep, and a better appetite. This often has a knock-on effect, making people more active, which can elevate feelings of positivity. The other side of this coin is the simple benefit of spending time in close proximity to other people which, especially for those feeling lonely, can have a hugely comforting effect.

Greater Degree of Self-Awareness

Finally, examining your emotions with another person allows you to see yourself from the outside, resulting in a heightened sense of self-awareness. And once processed, this can have hugely beneficial effects in making people feel more at peace with themselves. With a boost in self-esteem confident follows.

Who can Benefit from Psychological Therapies?

Anyone can benefit from counselling, sometimes it’s just good to talk to someone. Young people, middle-aged and the elderly have been known to gain value from talking therapy, it doesn’t matter what age you are. Whether you’re suffering from an eating disorder, bipolar disorder, having difficulties in your marriage, looking for relationship counselling or just need someone to speak to through a tough time, therapy works and it can work for you too.

