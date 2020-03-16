Why marriages collapse–Islamic scholar

ADVERTISEMENT

An Islamic scholar, Ustaz Sa’eed AbdurRauf, has identified lack of the fear of God as foundation in marriage and poor finance as some of the factors responsible for the collapse of marriages in the country.

AbdurRauf stated this on Monday in Ibadan at a public lecture organised by Oyo District of The Criterion, an association of Muslim women in business and the professions.

The theme of the lecture is “Resolving the Challenges of Modern Day Muslim Marriages.”

The scholar, who said it was normal to have misunderstandings in marriages, added that relationships built on the fear of God would not, however, degenerate to divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We should build our relationship on the fear of God.

“If the couple have the fear of Allah, every other thing will be in order.

“They should worship together, live in peace and love each other for the sake of the Almighty,” he said.

The Islamic scholar further listed others factors responsible for collapse of marriages to include polygamy and lack of romance as marriages grow.

“Marital finance is usually caused by the husband’s inability to provide for the home because when a man is incapable, it creates a lot of problems at home and it becomes worse if the woman is not the understanding type or she is the one providing for the home.

“In Muslim circles, there is another one that has to do with polygamy. I think it’s the right time that women try to live with polygamy because man is a polygamous animal and there is nothing we can do about it.

“Another problem is the issue of romance. Some believe that when a woman is growing old, she should be deprived of romance, that is wrong and should be corrected by men,”AbdurRauf said.

He called on couples to love one another from the commencement of the marriage till the end, irrespective of the challenges faced in the home.

Earlier, the Amirah of The Criterion, Alhaja Falilat Olatunji, said the lecture was organised to address challenges in marriage and how it could survive.

She said that misunderstandings were a natural phenomenon which should not degenerate into broken homes.

“In Criterion, we hold passion in the family being a strong unit in the society because what comes out of it will affect the larger society.

“We are tired of collapse of marriages all because of little misunderstandings,” Olatunji said.

NAN reports that members of the men’s wing of the association, “The Companion, ” led by the Amir, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Raji were also in attendance. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App